Bulls Lose Williams 4-6 Months With Wrist Surgery

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 09:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will require surgery to repair torn left wrist ligaments and miss the next four to six months of the NBA season, the team announced Friday.

Williams suffered the injury in Thursday's 104-103 home loss to the New York Knicks, which left both clubs level with Washington and Charlotte atop the Eastern Conference at 4-1 on the season.

The 20-year-old American, taken fourth overall in last year's NBA Draft, averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game last season as a rookie.

Williams averaged 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds a game for the Bulls in five appearances this season.

But he landed on his left wrist when delivered a flagrant foul by New York's Mitchell Robinson on Thursday.

Williams was among the players being counted upon to play a key role for a revamped Bulls squad around standout Zach LaVine.

Chicago also assembled guard Lonzo Ball, Montenegrin center Nikola Vucevic and forward DeMar DeRozan around LaVine to try and make the Bulls a contender.

The Bulls haven't reached the playoffs since 2017, haven't had a winning season since 2015-16 and haven't reached the Eastern Conference final since 2011.

Not since Michael Jordan's last crown in 1998 have the Bulls won the NBA title.

