UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulls Show Why They Are Best By Edging Province With 14 Men

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Bulls show why they are best by edging Province with 14 men

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Bulls showed why they are the best post-coronavirus shutdown team in South Africa by defeating Siya Kolisi-led Western Province 22-20 with 14 men Saturday in a Currie Cup first-round thriller.

Having won the South African Super Rugby Unlocked competition, which signalled the return of competitive rugby in the republic, last weekend, the Bulls faced their toughest challenge to date in Cape Town.

They had prop Jacques van Rooyen red-carded on 47 minutes for a late tackle and fell 15-8 behind soon after when a kind bounce off a long kick sent Province winger Angelo Davids clear for a try.

It seemed the four-match winning streak of the Bulls under coach Jake White was about to end given Province were securing plenty of possession and had a numerical advantage.

The never-say-die character of the visitors then came to the fore and they levelled when winger Kurt-Lee Arendse scored his second try of the match and fly-half Chris Smith converted.

But the Bulls had barely stopped celebrating when flanker Ernst van Rhyn scored a try and Province were 20-15 ahead with 10 minutes remaining.

When the Bulls were awarded a kickable penalty five minutes from time, Smith kicked for touch rather than at the posts, and the gamble paid off.

A 14-phase assault on the Province tryline followed the lineout and ended with a superb Smith cross-kick being caught by substitute scrum-half Marco Jansen van Vuren, who crossed the tryline.

Smith faced a challenging conversion attempt, but the ball went just inside the far post and Bulls had a two-point lead they successfully defended until the final whistle.

The dramatic victory meant the Bulls began the Currie Cup where they ended Super Rugby Unlocked -- at the top of the seven-team standings.

Super Rugby points have been carried forward to the Currie Cup so the Bulls have 27, the Sharks 24, the Stormers 20, defending champions the Cheetahs 17, the Lions 16, the Pumas seven and the Griquas four.

Meanwhile, the Lions were leading the Griquas 20-17 after 47 minutes in Kimberley when lightning forced play to be abandoned and the visitors from Johannesburg were declared winners.

Related Topics

Kimberley Johannesburg Cape Town Van Lead South Africa Turkish Lira Post From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

1 hour ago

OIC FMs decide to hold CFM 48th Session in Islamab ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for equ ..

2 hours ago

FM Qureshi meets Niger Prime Minister; reiterates ..

2 hours ago

FM Qureshi, Kuwait counterpart discuss bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officer ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.