Bulls Without Dunn For Up To Six More Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Bulls without Dunn for up to six more weeks

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn will be sidelined for another four to six weeks with a sprained right knee ligament, the NBA club announced Wednesday.

The recovery timeline was made by doctors after Dunn underwent an MRI last weekend showing the extent of the injury to the 25-year-old American.

Dunn, the fifth pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, last played on January 31 after suffering the injury on the Bulls' first possession against the Brooklyn Nets.

Losing Dunn will be a setback for the Bulls as they try to make a charge into the NBA playoffs.

At 19-36, the Bulls are 10th in the Eastern Conference, five games behind eighth-place Orlando (24-31) for the final East post-season berth.

