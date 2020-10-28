Vazir, Uzbekistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :In the giant shed of Uzbek farmer Sanat Kalandarov, a bountiful melon harvest hangs suspended from wooden beams, promising profits through a difficult winter ahead.

Kalandarov is practicing a type of storage that is centuries-old -- the shed has been in his own family for three generations -- and he is dismissive of younger farmers who are turning to refrigerators.

"Melons need fresh air to breathe," 35-year-old Kalandarov said, indicating narrow slits for ventilation in the shed walls, which are thick enough to shield the fruits from the cold of winter and the early spring heat.

"When the days are frosty, we insulate the room. Plus, this method requires no electricity. It is very economical." These thick-skinned varieties of Uzbekistan's favourite fruit -- some shaped like torpedoes, others more spherical -- are planted in May, two months after the melons that ripen in summer.

They are then stored and sold during the winter, when their value can grow 15-fold on the domestic market and even more abroad.

This year, the melon growing season has been especially good, and it is just as well.

The coronavirus pandemic hit Uzbekistan hard, just when it was on an economic upswing.

Remittances sent by migrants working abroad fell by half, according to a report by the United Nations Development Programme published in July, straining hundreds of thousands of family budgets that depended on them.

Strict lockdowns triggered massive layoffs around the landlocked country of 33 million, with small businesses especially affected.

Kalandarov, by contrast, has been able to hire 12 people who would have otherwise been unemployed from his village of Vazir in the arid northwest of the country.

He is also planning to send his first batch of melons for export to neighbouring Kazakhstan by the end of October.

"With Covid-19 and all the unemployment (it has caused), these winter melons are a lifeline," he told AFP, noting that he had 50 tonnes of the crop to sell in the off season.