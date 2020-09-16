UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bundesliga Clubs Allowed To Start Season At 20 Percent Fan Capacity

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Bundesliga clubs allowed to start season at 20 percent fan capacity

Berlin, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Limited numbers of spectators can return to Germany's football stadiums when the new Bundesliga season kicks off this weekend after a six-week test phase was agreed Tuesday.

Germany's politicians are allowing each stadium to be at 20 percent capacity for the Bundesliga's 18 clubs, providing the seven-day rate of infection of the coronavirus is lower or equal to 35 per 100,000 inhabitants in the local region.

That means around 15,000 fans could now watch title holders Bayern Munich start the new season on Friday at home to Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena.

Fans must wear face masks and stay 1.5m apart, while alcohol is banned and away supporters are not allowed.

"Sports events thrive on fans' support and atmosphere with an audience - this applies to Bundesliga games as well as to amateur sports," said Armin Laschet, state premier for Germany's football hotbed North-Rhine Westphalia.

There was already a test run in the first round of the German Cup last weekend.

A set number of fans were allowed into each ground with the numbers varying due to the different health authorities' regulations from region to region.

Following a two-month hiatus after the coronavirus pandemic hit Germany in March, the Bundesliga became the first of Europe's top leagues to resume in mid-May behind closed doors.

The last German league game played in front of fans was on March 8.

Related Topics

Football Sports Europe German Germany March From Top Bayern Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

49 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End ..

9 minutes ago

Signing of &#039;Peace Accord&#039; between UAE an ..

1 hour ago

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain Sign US-Brokered Peace Deals With Isr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.