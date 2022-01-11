UrduPoint.com

Bundesliga Strugglers Wolfsburg To Sign Poland's Kaminski

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Bundesliga strugglers Wolfsburg to sign Poland's Kaminski

Wolfsburg, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Wolfsburg announced on Monday the arrival of Poland winger Jakub Kaminski for next season on a five-year deal with the club just two points off the Bundesliga's relegation play-off spot.

Kaminski, 19, who made his international debut in September, will join the German side from Lech Poznan.

"For me, moving to the Bundesliga is a complete dream come true," Kaminski said in a Wolfsburg statement.

"I'm still fully focused on the title race with Lech at the moment, but I'm really looking forward to getting started at Wolfsburg in the summer and getting to know my new colleagues," he added.

