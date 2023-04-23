UrduPoint.com

Bundesliga Title 'would Mean The World' To Dortmund's Bellingham

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Bundesliga title 'would mean the world' to Dortmund's Bellingham

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham said winning the Bundesliga would "mean the world" after his side went top of the table thanks to a 4-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bayern Munich's 3-1 loss at Mainz earlier on meant Dortmund knew they could move above the Bavarians with a victory against Frankfurt, with five league matches remaining in the season.

Bellingham, 19, scored Dortmund's first goal in the dominant victory, with Donyell Malen adding two and veteran Mats Hummels another.

The England playmaker has won a German Cup with Dortmund since arriving from Birmingham in 2017, aged 17.

"To be honest, it would mean everything. It would mean the world to me," Bellingham told German tv after the game.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself and talk about it too much, to end up feeling like I've already won it, as there's five really tough games to come.

"But it would be massive, I would love more than anything to win the league with this club, after everything it's given me.

"I'll give absolutely everything to try and make that happen." Dortmund last won the title under Jurgen Klopp in the 2011-12 season, with Bayern having won the title in each of the ten years since.

Despite a contract which runs until 2025, sought-after Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move in the summer, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City among the suitors.

Bellingham has 11 goals and seven assists in 39 games in all competitions this season.

Related Topics

World German Mainz Dortmund Frankfurt Munich Birmingham Bellingham Turkish Lira 2017 TV All From Top Real Madrid Chelsea Manchester City Bayern Borussia Love

Recent Stories

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow w ..

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wish ..

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival cup begins tomorrow at Toulou ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.