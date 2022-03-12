UrduPoint.com

Burberry Gets 'back To Reality' With Live London Show

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Burberry gets 'back to reality' with live London show

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Burberry returned to live fashion shows after two years of pandemic-induced absence on Friday with Italy's Riccardo Tisci taking over a church in central London outside of fashion week for a celebration of Britishness.

The fashion house behind the famous check pattern took over the imposing edifice of Central Hall Westminster with models showing off the Autumn-Winter 2022 collection to the sounds of the London Contemporary Orchestra and around 100 choristers.

"I think people should be showing when they're ready to show," artistic director Tisci told journalists, explaining why Burberry skipped last month's London Fashion Week.

Tisci said that he "got Covid three, four times," and that the company had undergone a lot of changes with the departure of CEO Marco Gobbetti, his replacement by Jonathan Akeroyd and a "lot of Covid".

With the audience standing in the dark, the models came down stairs and walked among those attending before climbing onto tables specially laid with crockery and cutlery for the occasion.

"The collection embodies an intangible essence that is Britishness, a unique fusion of honouring the beauty of the past, whilst also remaining focussed on the future with thankfulness, hope and love." Celebrities including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Adam Driver were in attendance to watch the fashion house's iconic trench coat augmented with chains, worn as a dress or printed with trompe l'oeil images.

"It was important for me to explore what it means to belong, how our roots influence our identity and how the power of community and togetherness is what truly brings meaning to the world," Tisci said.

"It feels good" to be back to reality, back to emotions, he said.

>