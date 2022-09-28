UrduPoint.com

Burberry Replaces Creative Chief Riccardo Tisci With Daniel Lee

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Burberry replaces creative chief Riccardo Tisci with Daniel Lee

London, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Italian designer Riccardo Tisci will step down this week as creative director, Burberry said Wednesday, announcing his unexpected and sudden departure.

Tisci, who transformed and modernised the British fashion house since his arrival in 2018, is to be replaced by Briton Daniel Lee, who was formerly at Bottega Veneta.

"Riccardo has decided to leave after almost five years, during which he spearheaded Burberry's creative transformation," it said in a statement.

Under Tisci, the group added that it had "modernised and elevated its product offer, attracting a younger, more diverse and fashion-forward community of customers".

The Italian's Spring-Summer 2023 collection, which was presented this week in London, was his last for Burberry.

Lee, who will now oversee all Burberry collections, will present his debut runway collection at London Fashion Week in February 2023.

"Riccardo has played a pivotal role in repositioning Burberry," noted chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd.

"He has enhanced our creative language, modernised and elevated our product offer and brought a new generation of luxury customers to our brand." Tisci said he was "incredibly proud" of his time at the fashion house.

"Burberry is a very special place with a magical past and a very promising future," he said.

"The chapter I was asked to write in its long story is one that I am incredibly proud of.

He had strived to "continue a legacy of innovation, and consistently championed for creativity and diversity, in order to always keep Burberry moving forward," added Tisci.

