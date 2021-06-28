Burberry says chief executive to step down

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :British luxury fashion house Burberry on Monday said its chief executive Marco Gobbetti will depart the group at the end of the year and return to Italy.

It comes a month after the pandemic-hit group announced a strong sales recovery.

"The board and I are naturally disappointed by Marco's decision but we understand and fully respect his desire to return to Italy after nearly 20 years abroad," chairman Gerry Murphy said in a statement.

Gobbetti will leave after nearly five years in the role.

"With Burberry re-energised and firmly set on a path to strong growth, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down," Gobbetti added in the statement.