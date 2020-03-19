UrduPoint.com
Burberry Store Sales Slump 30% On Virus Impact

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :British luxury fashion group Burberry on Thursday said its store sales have collapsed by nearly one third in its current quarter owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales have dived by about 30 percent since January approaching the end of the group's fourth quarter, and compared with one year ago, Burberry said in a trading update.

The gloomy performance follows "the significant escalation of governmental trading, travel and social restrictions in recent days and the inevitable impact this will have on demand", the group added.

Burberry had warned in February that the coronavirus would have a negative impact on demand in key market China, where the epidemic began.

"Since our February update, the material negative effect of COVID-19 on luxury demand has intensified and is now impacting the industry in all regions," chief executive Marco Gobbetti said in Thursday's update.

"Our Primary concern is the global health emergency and we continue to take every precaution to help prevent the spread of the virus and ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees, partners and customers.

"We are implementing mitigating actions to contain our costs and protect our financial position, underpinned by our strong balance sheet," he added.

