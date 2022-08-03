Burkina army says civilians killed in air raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ouagadougou, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Burkina Faso's army said on Wednesday that civilians had been killed in an air strike against militants, as local inhabitants reported around 30 people had died.

In a statement, army headquarters said "targeted actions" were carried out in the east on Monday against "terrorist groups responsible for several atrocities".

"During these operations, which enabled several dozen terrorists to be neutralised, the strikes unfortunately caused collateral victims among the civilian population," it said.

The civilians were close to a jihadist hideout on the Kompienga-Pognoa highway when they were hit by "projectiles", the text said.

It gave no other details, but expressed "sincere condolences" to relatives of the dead and said an inquiry had been launched.

Local residents said around 30 people had died, most of whom were women.