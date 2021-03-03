Burkina Faso ambulance bomb blast kills four

Ouagadougou, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Four persons, including a pregnant woman, were killed in northern Burkina Faso on Tuesday when the ambulance they were in was blown up by an improvised bomb, sources told AFP.

The ambulance driver, the pregnant woman and two people accompanying her were killed in the explosion in Gaskinde, close to the border with Mali in a region racked for years by militant attacks, a security source said.

The vehicle from the medical centre in nearby Djibo was "completely blasted apart by the explosion", the source added.

A source from the medical centre confirmed the attack had taken place.