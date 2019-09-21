UrduPoint.com
Burkina Faso Ambush Leaves At Least 5 Soldiers Dead

Ouagadougou, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :At least five soldiers have been killed in an ambush in northwestern Burkina Faso near the border with Mali, security forces told AFP on Friday.

"A military patrol was attacked last night (Thursday) in an ambush by armed individuals near Toeni," in Sourou province, a security source said.

One other soldier was injured.

The army fired back and sent out a patrol to track down the attackers, another source said.

A similar attack in the region left four soldiers dead a month ago.

In a separate development, locals told AFP a bridge had been blown up at Boukouma on the road linking the northern towns of Djibo and Dori.

One security source said jihadist forces could be attempting to cut of the north from the rest of the country and create militant enclaves.

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, during a visit to the second city of Bobo-Dioulasso on Friday, said everyone in the country has a part to play in the struggle against the jihadist threat.

"We must arm ourselves with courage and determination to get through it," he said.

Thousands of residents have fled the region in the wake of repeat jihadist attacks.

The attacks -- mostly in the north and east -- have left more than 570 people dead since 2015, according to an AFP tally.

The Burkinabe government has logged some 440 incidents in the same period.

With the army struggling to contain the violence, the attacks have spread westward into other parts of the country.

Burkina Faso last week hosted an extraordinary summit of West African states at which leaders announced a billion-dollar five-year plan to fight jihadists and prevent violence spreading across the region.

Burkina's capital Ouagadougou has been attacked three times, including a March 2018 jihadist assault on the military headquarters in the city that left eight dead.

