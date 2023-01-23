UrduPoint.com

Burkina Faso Asks French Troops To Leave: Govt Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Burkina Faso asks French troops to leave: govt letter

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Burkina Faso has asked France to move its troops out of the country within a month, according to a letter from the authorities there to Paris obtained by AFP Sunday.

The foreign ministry letter, dated last Wednesday, ends the 2018 agreement under which French troops were stationed there, and sets a deadline of a month for their departure.

AFP obtained the letter from a Burkinabe diplomatic source, who was not able to say whether or not France had acknowledged reception of the letter.

Asked about the letter, the French president's office said it was still waiting for confirmation of the Burkinabe position at "the highest level".

Earlier Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron was asked about Ouagadougou's request that French troops leave the country, as reported late Saturday by Burkina Faso's state news agency AIB.

Macron urged "a lot of prudence", saying there was "great confusion" over the remarks reported in the media and said military junta leader Ibrahim Traore needed to take a public stance.

"We are waiting for clarifications on the part of Mr. Traore," he told reporters.

A source close to the government late Saturday confirmed the report by AIB that the ruling junta wanted French troops out within a month.

