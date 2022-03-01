UrduPoint.com

Burkina Faso Junta Chief Orders Three-year Transition Before Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Burkina Faso junta chief orders three-year transition before elections

Ouagadougou, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Burkina Faso's junta chief on Tuesday signed a charter setting a three-year transition period before the country holds elections, an AFP journalist said, just over a month after he led a coup to overthrow the country's elected leader.

"The duration of the transition is set at 36 months from the date of the inauguration of the president," according to the transition charter signed by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who replaced former president Roch Marc Christian Kabore in late January.

The transition period is longer than the 30 months proposed by a technical commission set up by the junta at the beginning of last month and by a draft charter discussed for several hours at meetings between the regime and civil groups on Monday and Tuesday.

Those meetings also involved political parties, unions, youth and women, as well as people displaced by the jihadist attacks that have hit Burkina Faso since 2015.

The charter also stipulates that the president of the transition "is not eligible for the presidential, legislative and municipal elections which will be organized to put an end to the transition." That provision also applies to the 25 members of the transitional government.

The charter specifies that one of the main missions of the transition is "to fight against terrorism, restore the integrity of the national territory".

It also aims to "provide an effective and urgent response to the humanitarian crisis and the socio-economic dramas and community caused by insecurity" and "strengthen governance and the fight against corruption".

