Burkina Faso massacre toll rises to 160: local sources

Ouagadougou, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The death toll from the massacre at the village of Solhan in northeast Burkina Faso has risen to 160, local officials told AFP Sunday.

Local people have recovered a total of 160 bodies, including around 20 children, from three mass graves, said a local elected official, a figure confirmed by another local source.