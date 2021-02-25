UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burkina Faso Military Kills 11 'terrorists'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Burkina Faso military kills 11 'terrorists'

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Burkina Faso's armed forces said Thursday they had killed 11 "terrorists" during an operation in the country's jihadist-plagued north after a recent surge in attacks.

The ground and air operation was launched "in the forest of Bangao and in the areas of Tasmakat, Fourkoussou and Bidy in Oudalan province on February 23 and 24," the armed forces in a statement.

"The toll was 11 terrorists neutralised and one captured," the statement said, adding that there were no military losses.

The military also seized weapons, ammunition, and transport and communications equipment.

"Following recent recurring attacks against the civilian population in Oudalan province, the national armed forces planned and carried out search operations to find the terrorists and secure the population," the statement added.

Nine civilians were killed and nine more wounded in an attack on a convoy of vehicles travelling in Oudalan province on February 18.

Two women were killed by an improvised bomb in Yagha province on Tuesday.

Burkina Faso, one of the world's poorest countries, is struggling with a jihadist insurgency that began in neighbouring Mali in 2012 and spread into its territory in 2015.

More than 1,200 people have died and a million have fled their homes.

Related Topics

Attack World Vehicles Died Mali February Women 2015 Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

1 hour ago

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Cotton price touches sky  

2 hours ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.