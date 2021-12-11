Burkina Faso president picks ex-nuclear monitor as PM: decree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Burkina Faso's president on Friday picked Lassina Zerbo, the former head of a top nuclear watchdog, as the country's new prime minister, a decree said.

"The president... decrees: Lassina Zerbo is named prime minister," government spokesman Stephane Wenceslas Sanou announced on television, referring to the former head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO).