Burkina Faso ruling party backs President Kabore for re-election

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Saturday won his party's backing to run for a second term, despite struggling to crush a bloody jihadist insurgency.

Simon Compaore, president of the People's Movement for Progress (MPP), made the announcement to cheering supporters at a stadium rally in the capital Ouagadougou.