Burkina Faso wants French troops out: state news agency

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Burkina Faso's military regime told France that it wants troops stationed in the country to leave within a month, the state news agency AIB reported on Saturday.

"The Burkinabe government last Wednesday denounced the accord which has governed, since 2018, the presence of French armed forces on its territory," AIB said, adding that authorities had given France a month to complete its pull-out.

A source close to the government clarified it was "not the severance of relations with France. The notification only concerns military cooperation agreements".