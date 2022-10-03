UrduPoint.com

Burkina Junta Leader Resigns, Flees After Coup

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Burkina junta leader resigns, flees after coup

Ouagadougou, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Burkina Faso's junta leader agreed to step down on Sunday, religious and community leaders said, two days after military officers announced his ouster in a coup that sparked internal unrest and international condemnation.

Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba "himself offered his resignation in order to avoid confrontations with serious human and material consequences", the religious and community leaders said in a statement.

It followed mediation between the junta chief and the new self-proclaimed leader, Ibrahim Traore, by the religious and community leaders, they added.

Regional diplomatic sources said Damiba -- who himself took power in a January putsch -- had fled to Togo's capital Lome on Sunday following the unstable and impoverished West African nation's second coup this year.

The religious and community leaders also said Damiba had set "seven conditions" for stepping down.

These included a security guarantee for him and his allies in the military and that those taking power must respect the pledge he had given to West Africa's regional bloc for a return to civilian rule within two years.

The religious and community leaders -- who are very influential in Burkina Faso -- said that Traore, 34, accepted the conditions and "invites the population to exercise calm, restraint and prayer".

The putschists lifted a night-time curfew they had imposed on Friday and reopened the country's borders.

The upheaval began on Friday when junior military officers announced they had toppled Damiba.

Damiba had said late Saturday he had no intention of giving up power and urged the officers to "come to their senses" amid a backdrop of protests.

A statement issued on Sunday by the pro-Traore military said he would remain in charge "until the swearing-in of the president of Burkina Faso designated by the nation's active forces", at an unspecified date.

