UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burkina Opposition Leader, Ex-PM To Stand In Elections

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Burkina opposition leader, ex-PM to stand in elections

Ouagadougou, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Burkina Faso's main opposition leader Zephirin Diabre and the country's exiled former transition prime minister Yacouba Isaac Zida on Friday registered their candidacy to run in November's presidential election.

Diabre, the veteran leader of the insurgency-hit nation's biggest opposition party, the Union for Progress and Change (UPC), said the ruling party has brought the impoverished West African country to "the edge of chaos".

He came second in 2015's election which was won by Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who is standing for re-election on November 22 despite growing criticism that he has failed to tackle five years of jihadist insurgency.

Diabre, 61, lashed out at President Kabore's People's Movement for Progress (MPP) as he registered his candidacy with the Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday.

"Five years under the MPP have brought Burkina Faso to the edge of chaos," he said.

"We are obliged to save it today." A minister under former president Blaise Compaore in the 1990s, Diabre went into opposition in 2011 and founded the UPC.

After 27 years in power, Compaore was forced out in 2014 by popular protests.

Zida, a lieutenant colonel at the time, immediately grabbed power.

But after sustained pressure from political parties, civil society and the international community, he conceded power to a retired diplomat who appointed him transition prime minister.

He has been exiled in Canada after visiting his family there in 2016 and never returning, prompting an arrest warrant for "desertion".

Zida filed his candidacy via supporters who said he would be back for the election campaign.

Around 20 opposition parties, including the UPC, have agreed to support whichever opposition candidate makes it to the second round.

Several former members of the Compaore regime have already registered their intention to stand, including ex-prime minister Kadre Desire Ouedraogo and Eddie Komboigo, the head of Compaore's party which was excluded from the 2015 vote.

The crowded field also includes Tahirou Barry, who came third in 2015 and stepped down as a minister in Kabore's first government.

The country is one of the world's poorest and since 2015 the insurgency has seen more than 1,100 lives lost and nearly a million people forced from their homes.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Canada Vote Civil Society Progress Burkina Faso November 2016 2015 Christian Family From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

3 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

1 hour ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

3 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

3 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.