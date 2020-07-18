Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :To some, they are doughty fighters who with meagre resources put their lives on the line.

To others, they are an undisciplined band -- a "death squad," according to one -- that has carried out summary justice and inflamed ethnic tensions.

The force at the heart of this controversy is the newly-created Volunteers for the Defence of the Homeland (VDP, to use their French initials), a militia fighting militant raiders who have sown terror in rural Burkina.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore unveiled the idea of the VDP last November as the shocked Sahel nation mourned the massacre of dozens of people in an ambush in Semafo.

They were the latest victims of a militant insurgency that began in neighbouring Mali and now casts a shadow over states to the south.

In Burkina Faso, one of the poorest countries in the world, more than 1,100 lives have been lost and nearly a million people forced from their homes.

On January 21, after another bloody attack, parliament approved a law creating the VDP.

Under it, citizens who join the VDP undergo 14 days of military training, are equipped with light arms, communication and observation equipment, and carry out surveillance and protection missions.

They are unpaid, although each local unit receives 200,000 CFA francs ($350, 300 Euros) a month to pay for petrol and other operating expenses, according to VDP members.

Volunteers often also get help from local people and monetary tips from traders or others they escort.

"We were fed up getting slaughtered like chickens," says "Rambo," a 32-year-old farmer who joined the VDP in Kongoussi, in northern Burkina Faso.

"We had the choice of sitting back and watch death come to us or to confront it head on, hoping that we could at least save our families, our villages. We prefer to fight."