Burkina's Kabore Says Opposition Leader Congratulated Him On Victory

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 02:10 AM

Burkina's Kabore says opposition leader congratulated him on victory

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said Friday he had received the congratulations of the leader of the opposition, a day after official results showed he was re-elected by a landslide.

"I have received on Friday evening the congratulations of the presidential candidate, Zephirin Diabre," Kabore wrote on Twitter. "I salute his approach which is in line with the republican spirit of our political class," he said, accompanying his tweet with a photo of the two.

When the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) announced Kabore's landslide victory on Thursday, the opposition had said it "reserved the right" to challenge the results.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

