UrduPoint.com

Burks Catches Fire As Knicks Beat Sinking Rockets, Wizards Topple Heat

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Burks catches fire as Knicks beat sinking Rockets, Wizards topple Heat

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Bradley Beal scored 21 points as the Washington Wizards battled back from a 16-point third quarter deficit to defeat the visiting Miami Heat 103-100 on Saturday.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for all 15 points during a 15-2 fourth quarter run for the Wizards, who moved within a half game of Eastern Conference leading Brooklyn Nets.

Both Caldwell-Pope and Dinwiddie finished with 16 points as the division-leading Wizards split the home-and home series with the second-place Heat.

Miami beat Washington 112-97 in Florida on Thursday night.

Caldwell-Pope and Dinwiddie scored every point during the fourth quarter run to give the Wizards a 99-96 lead with 1:43 remaining.

Kyle Kuzma nailed four of six free throws in the final minute for the Wizards, who snapped the Heat's four-game winning streak.

Jimmy Butler scored 29 points and Tyler Herro added 20 in the loss.

In New York, Alec Burks scored 20 points and Julius Randle flirted with a triple double as the New York Knicks used a fourth quarter surge to beat the mistake-prone Houston Rockets 106-99.

Burks, who scored just three points in the first three quarters, helped put the finishing touches on a contest that featured 12 lead changes and nine ties at Madison Square Garden.

"I was just trying to make winning plays and it just happened like that. Shots went in," Burks said.

Randle had 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Emmanuel Quickley came off the bench to score 13 points in the win.

"I liked the way we fought, the way we found a way to win in the end," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "It wasn't a smooth game." Christian Wood recorded his eighth double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) but also had six turnovers as the Rockets dropped their 14th straight game.

Eric Gordon finished with 15 points and five assists while Jalen Green scored 16 points for Houston, who committed 22 turnovers and missed nine of 22 free throws.

New York overcame an early deficit in the fourth thanks to Burks' hot shooting which included hitting five three pointers.

Gordon made a basket with 5:23 remaining to give the Rockets a 91-89 lead. Knicks guard Quickley hit a three pointer to make it 95-91 for New York with 3:35 to go.

Burks then hit a couple more threes and the Knicks never looked back.

"That's just a team learning, growing and fighting to the point where we got to five minutes and we had an opportunity and it hasn't been like that," Houston coach Stephen Silas said. "So I am proud of our guys. We just got to finish."

Related Topics

Washington Split York Lead Madison Tyler Houston Miami New York Florida Christian All From Coach

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

26 minutes ago
 Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

8 hours ago
 Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qata ..

Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qatar GP pole

8 hours ago
 Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

8 hours ago
 Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand P ..

Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

8 hours ago
 Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vacc ..

Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.