Burks catches fire as Knicks beat sinking Rockets, Wizards topple Heat

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Bradley Beal scored 21 points as the Washington Wizards battled back from a 16-point third quarter deficit to defeat the visiting Miami Heat 103-100 on Saturday.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for all 15 points during a 15-2 fourth quarter run for the Wizards, who moved within a half game of Eastern Conference leading Brooklyn Nets.

Both Caldwell-Pope and Dinwiddie finished with 16 points as the division-leading Wizards split the home-and home series with the second-place Heat.

Miami beat Washington 112-97 in Florida on Thursday night.

Caldwell-Pope and Dinwiddie scored every point during the fourth quarter run to give the Wizards a 99-96 lead with 1:43 remaining.

Kyle Kuzma nailed four of six free throws in the final minute for the Wizards, who snapped the Heat's four-game winning streak.

Jimmy Butler scored 29 points and Tyler Herro added 20 in the loss.

In New York, Alec Burks scored 20 points and Julius Randle flirted with a triple double as the New York Knicks used a fourth quarter surge to beat the mistake-prone Houston Rockets 106-99.

Burks, who scored just three points in the first three quarters, helped put the finishing touches on a contest that featured 12 lead changes and nine ties at Madison Square Garden.

"I was just trying to make winning plays and it just happened like that. Shots went in," Burks said.

Randle had 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Emmanuel Quickley came off the bench to score 13 points in the win.

"I liked the way we fought, the way we found a way to win in the end," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "It wasn't a smooth game." Christian Wood recorded his eighth double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) but also had six turnovers as the Rockets dropped their 14th straight game.

Eric Gordon finished with 15 points and five assists while Jalen Green scored 16 points for Houston, who committed 22 turnovers and missed nine of 22 free throws.

New York overcame an early deficit in the fourth thanks to Burks' hot shooting which included hitting five three pointers.

Gordon made a basket with 5:23 remaining to give the Rockets a 91-89 lead. Knicks guard Quickley hit a three pointer to make it 95-91 for New York with 3:35 to go.

Burks then hit a couple more threes and the Knicks never looked back.

"That's just a team learning, growing and fighting to the point where we got to five minutes and we had an opportunity and it hasn't been like that," Houston coach Stephen Silas said. "So I am proud of our guys. We just got to finish."