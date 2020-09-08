Burning oil tanker leaks diesel off Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A burning oil tanker began leaking diesel off Sri Lanka's coast, naval officials said Tuesday, fuelling fears of a major environmental disaster.

The Panama-flagged New Diamond, carrying 270,000 tonnes of crude oil and another 1,700 of diesel fuel, has been burning since Thursday.

A diesel oil slick was observed near the crippled vessel some 55 kilometres (34 miles) off the country's eastern coast in the Indian Ocean, the navy said, without specifying the size of the spill.

It said an Indian Coast Guard aircraft was deployed to spray dispersants on the leak to minimise the environmental damage.

The engine room and the super structure was burning, but the blaze had not reached the crude oil it was carrying from Kuwait to an Indian port, the navy said.

"The tanker is listing to the left. Diesel fuel from its tanks have leaked out as sea water used to fight the fire is drained from the super structure," a spokesperson said.