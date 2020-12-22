UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burnley Find Cutting Edge To Beat Wolves And Escape Bottom Three

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Burnley find cutting edge to beat Wolves and escape bottom three

Burnley, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Burnley rediscovered their sharpness in front of goal to beat Wolves 2-1 on Monday and climb out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Scoring has been a headache for Sean Dyche's men, who had netted just six goals in 12 top-flight games before the match.

But goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood extended their unbeaten league run to four matches, lifting them to 16th in the table.

Wolves started brightly at Turf Moor, with Pedro Neto testing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope after a driving run midway through the first period, but the threat from the home side grew as the half wore on.

Barnes put Burnley ahead in the 35th minute after a quick counter attack, heading home at the far post after a cross from Charlie Taylor.

It was his first goal in the Premier League since November 2019, ending a run of 970 minutes played in the competition without finding the net.

Burnley continued to threaten and Josh Brownhill hit the crossbar with with a right-footed shot from outside the box shortly after the restart.

But they doubled their lead in the 51st minute after Wolves failed to deal with Ashley Westwood's free-kick.

Ben Mee headed the ball back into the danger zone where it came off Rayan Ait-Nouri before Wood blasted it into the roof of the net from point-blank range.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo threw on Adama Traore and Fabio Silva as he sought a way back into the game.

The away side dominated possession but could not find a way through the disciplined Burnley rearguard.

Wolves earned themselves a lifeline when teenager Silva scored from the penalty spot in the 89th minute after he was brought down by Josh Benson.

But despite late pressure from Wolves, Burnley held on to secure all three points.

Related Topics

Attack Lead November 2019 Post All From Premier League

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

3 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

4 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.