UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burns Leads Cautious Start For England

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:20 AM

Burns leads cautious start for England

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Rory Burns made the most of an early let-off to lead England through a patient opening session to be 61 for one at lunch on day one of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Burns, who shared in an initial stand of 52 with debutant Dom Sibley, was not out 35 with Joe Denly on four.

With clear skies and an easy wicket, Joe Root had no hesitation in batting first when he won the toss and Surrey pair Burns and Sibley obliged with their half-century stand.

Burns was let off the hook on 10 when an appeal for caught behind was turned down and New Zealand decided not to seek a review only for replays to suggest there was a fine edge.

Sibley marked his maiden Test by stroking the first ball he received to the mid-wicket fence for four.

It was the first time an Englishman has hit a boundary off the first ball he faced in Test cricket since Chris Woakes against Australia six years ago But after seeing off the New Zealand bowling spearheads Trent Boult and Tim Southee, Sibley's innings came to an end in an uncomfortable over by Colin de Grandhomme.

On a wicket offering little encouragement for the bowlers, the New Zealand all-rounder had Sibley caught at slip by Ross Taylor on 22 in the first ball after a close lbw shout was turned down.

De Grandhomme has figures of one for 19.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Fine Lead New Zealand Colin De Grandhomme

Recent Stories

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

9 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

9 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

9 hours ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

9 hours ago

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.