Burns Seizes PGA Lead While Higgs Soars With Albatross

Sat 12th September 2020

Burns seizes PGA lead while Higgs soars with albatross

San Francisco, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :American Sam Burns fired a seven-under-par 65 to grab a two-stroke clubhouse lead on albatross-aided compatriot Harry Higgs in Friday's second round of the US PGA Safeway Open.

World number 171 Burns stood on a 36-hole career low of 15-under 129 at Silverado Country Club in Napa, California.

But the shot of the day in the first event of the 2020-21 PGA season belonged to 132nd-ranked Higgs, a 10th-tee start who ended his day with a 230-yard hole-out for albatross on the par-5 ninth hole.

Higgs finished with a bogey-free 62 to stand second on 131, one stroke ahead of Australia's Cameron Percy and two ahead of Americans James Hahn and Doug Ghim.

Burns found water off the tee at the par-3 11th, his second hole of the day, and took a double bogey, then birdied the next three holes and kept charging from there, making birdie putts from five feet at the par-5 16th and six feet at the par-5 18th.

After dropping his approach inside four feet at the first and sinking the birdie putt, Burns made a 13-foot birdie putt at four and blasted out of a greenside bunker to three feet to set up a birdie at the par-5 fifth.

Burns nearly holed a punch out from greenside rough at the par-5 ninth before closing with a tap-in birdie, his ninth of the day, matching his most in any PGA round.

Higgs began on the back nine and made six birdies before the turn, then added another at the third before his stunning finish.

