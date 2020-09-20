Burrell joins Newcastle after switching codes

London, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Luther Burrell insisted he had no regrets about his brief switch to rugby league after sealing a return to English Premiership rugby union with Newcastle Falcons.

Newcastle agreed a two-year contract with the former England and Northampton centre.

The 32-year-old joined Super League club Warrington in 2019, but he left recently after struggling to break into the team.

Burrell, who was last capped by England four years ago, said: "I've got no regrets about going over to league, because it was the fresh challenge that I needed at the time.

"I will look back on it as a positive experience. I wanted to test myself, and I think I will come back as a better player for it.

"Playing rugby league is something I had always wanted to do, and in some ways it has definitely helped me.

"My endurance, fitness levels and aspects of my skill-set are definitely better as a result of my time with Warrington, and rugby league guys really pride themselves on doing the unseen work. I've bought into that."Burrell becomes Newcastle's seventh signing ahead of their Premiership return in November.