Burundi Goes To The Polls Despite Virus Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

Burundi goes to the polls despite virus outbreak

Bujumbura, Burundi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Burundians on Wednesday will bring the curtain down on President Pierre Nkurunziza's 15-year-long rule, in elections that are taking place despite a largely-ignored outbreak of coronavirus.

Electors are being called out after five years of turmoil sparked by Nkurunziza's bid for a disputed third term, which unleashed unrest that left at least 1,200 dead and saw 400,000 flee the country.

Some 5.1 million registered voters will choose between Nkurunziza's handpicked heir and frontrunner, 52-year-old general Evariste Ndayishimiye, main opposition competitor Agathon Rwasa, and five other candidates.

While Ethiopia chose to postpone its elections as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Burundi has pushed ahead with the vote, which will also see lawmakers and local officials elected.

The population of an estimated 11 million people have not had any restrictions on their movement unlike in neighbouring countries.

As seen throughout the campaign, Saturday's final rally of the ruling CNDD-FDD party in commercial capital Bujumbura saw a heaving crowds of thousands gathered for hours, with only buckets of water and soap available as a nod to the virus.

Ndayishimiye and other officials have repeatedly insisted God is protecting the East African state from the virus, and the country has officially recorded only 42 positive cases and one death.

However doctors accuse the government of minimising the extent of the outbreak, while residents of Bujumbura have told AFP of mysterious deaths of neighbours and relatives with respiratory problems and fevers.

