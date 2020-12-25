UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burundi Journalists Released By Presidential Pardon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Burundi journalists released by presidential pardon

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Four journalists imprisoned for a year in Burundi on charges that rights groups condemned as "baseless" have been released after receiving a presidential pardon, according to a decree seen by AFP on Thursday.

The journalists were working for Iwacu, the isolated African country's last independent media outlet, when they were arrested in the western Bubanza province in October 2019 while covering an incursion of rebels from neighbouring DR Congo.

Agnes Ndirubusa, Christine Kamikazi, Egide Harerimana and Terence Mpozenzi were charged with threatening state security and sentenced in January to two-and-a-half years in prison, a verdict upheld on appeal in June.

But they were pardoned by a presidential decree signed on Wednesday by President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who was elected in May.

Iwacu's founder and head Antoine Kubarahe said their release was "a great relief".

"These four colleagues, I repeat, were guilty of nothing, they were doing their job," he told AFP.

"I am happy they will be reunited with their families on Christmas Eve," he added, thanking the "great outpouring of support in Burundi and around the world" for their cause.

"May their freedom open a new chapter for Burundi's media." The European Union's ambassador to Burundi, Claude Bochu, tweeted that the pardon was a "relief and an excellent sign for the new year!" The EU has imposed sanctions on Burundi since 2015, but their relationship has been warming of late.

Ndayishimiye's election had raised hopes for a more open political environment in Burundi after 15 years of Pierre Nkurunziza, whose rule was marked by violence and brutality against dissidents. Nkurunziza died in June.

In October, a group of 65 human rights groups issued a joint statement demanding the journalists be released.

"Their continued detention on baseless charges is a stark reminder that, despite a recent change in leadership, the Burundian government has little tolerance for independent journalism," said the group.

On Reporters Without Borders' annual press freedom index, Burundi ranks 160th out of 180 in the world.

Related Topics

Election World Christmas European Union Died Job Bubanza Pierre Burundi Congo January May June October 2015 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister wishes Christian community on Chris ..

4 minutes ago

Brexit endgame: memorable lines from key players

4 minutes ago

Irish PM hails 'balanced' post-Brexit deal

4 minutes ago

FM felicitates Christian community on upcoming Chr ..

4 minutes ago

EU gives up 25% of fish quota in UK waters: offici ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.