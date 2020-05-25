Burundi opposition criticises electoral 'farce', to contest poll loss

Bujumbura, Burundi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Burundi's main opposition party on Monday denounced the country's electoral process as a "farce", and vowed to contest the victory of ruling party candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye in court.

Therence Manirambona, spokesman for the National Freedom Council (CNL) said the party boycotted the announcement of results as it could not "back this farce", repeating allegations of "massive fraud" during Wednesday's election and the counting process.