UrduPoint.com

Burundi President Replaces PM After Coup Plot Claim

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Burundi president replaces PM after coup plot claim

Nairobi, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye replaced his prime minister and a top aide in a high-level political purge Wednesday after warning of a "coup" plot against him.

Security minister Gervais Ndirakobuca was sworn in before parliament as new premier, capping a day of high drama in the troubled central African nation.

He succeeds Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni, who was sacked along with Ndayishimiye's civilian chief of staff General Gabriel Nizigama in the first major reshuffle at the top since the president took office a little over two years ago.

Lawmakers had approved the appointment of Ndirakobuca -- a former chief of Burundi's feared intelligence agency -- in a unanimous 113-0 vote at a hastily called parliamentary session earlier Wednesday.

Ndayishimiye, a 54-year-old former army general, gave no reasons for Bunyoni's dismissal, but last week he had warned of a coup plot against his regime.

"Do you think an army general can be threatened by saying they will make a coup? Who is that person? Whoever it is should come and, in the name of God, I will defeat him," Ndayishimiye said at a meeting of government officials on Friday in the political capital Gitega.

The fate of Bunyoni, a former police chief and security minister who has long been a senior figure in the ruling CNDD-FDD party, was not immediately known.

Ndirakobuca, a 52-year-old father of eight, is among a number of Burundian officials accused of stoking violence against government opponents in a wave of deadly unrest in 2015 and remains under EU sanctions.

Ndayishimiye's new chief of staff -- a post sometimes described as a "super prime minister" -- is Colonel Aloys Sindayihebura, who was in charge of the domestic branch of the National Intelligence Service.

Lawmakers had been called to attend the National Assembly session on Wednesday via urgent messages sent overnight on WhatsApp.

- 2015 crackdown - Analysts say a cabal of military leaders known as "the generals" wield the true political power in Burundi and the president himself had alluded to his isolation in a 2021 speech.

Ndayishimiye took power in June 2020 after his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza died of what the Burundian authorities said was heart failure although there was widespread speculation he had succumbed to Covid.

He has been hailed by the international community for slowly ending years of Burundi's isolationism under Nkurunziza's chaotic and bloody rule.

But he has failed to improve its wretched record on human rights and the African Great Lakes nation of 12 million people remains one of the poorest on the planet.

Nkurunziza had launched the brutal 2015 crackdown on political opponents that left 1,200 people dead and made Burundi a global pariah.

The turmoil erupted after he had launched a bid for a third term in office, a move the opposition said was unconstitutional and violated a peace deal that ended the country's bloody civil war in 2006.

The United States and the European Union had imposed sanctions over the unrest that also drove 400,000 people to flee the country, with reports of arbitrary arrests, torture, killings and enforced disappearances.

- Economic woes - Burundi has been in the grip of an economic malaise since the 2015 unrest, with a lack of foreign exchange and shortages of basic goods such as fuel, certain foodstuffs, building materials and medicines.

As discontent mounts, Ndayishimiye on Friday repeated his promise to crack down on monopolies granted to leaders and those close to the government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Burundi's trade ministry announced the easing of imports of maize, maize flour, sugar and cement in a statement on Twitter, dated September 6.

It follows the import of fuel by a state firm in the last ten days, meaning petrol stations can be filled up.

In February, both Brussels and Washington resumed aid flows to the landlocked nation after easing the 2015 sanctions, citing political progress under Ndayishimiye.

Civil society groups have returned, the BBC is allowed to broadcast again and the European Union -- Burundi's largest foreign donor -- has commended efforts to fight corruption.

But concerns over rights abuses remain.

Human Rights Watch in May described politically motivated murders and kidnappings by police and state-backed youth groups, while a UN inquiry last year characterised the situation as "disastrous".

Since independence from Belgium in 1962, Burundi's history has been littered with presidential assassinations, coups and ethnic massacres.

It was gripped by a brutal civil war from 1993 to 2006 between majority Hutus and minority Tutsis that left some 300,000 people dead, mainly civilians.

Related Topics

Dead Corruption National Assembly Petrol Prime Minister Army Police United Nations Exchange Import Minority Washington Parliament Vote Twitter Threatened European Union Died Brussels Gitega Progress Independence Pierre Burundi Belgium United States February May June September 2015 2020 God Post From Government Top WhatsApp Million Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

15 minutes ago
 Qatar to reopen old airport to ease World Cup traf ..

Qatar to reopen old airport to ease World Cup traffic

7 minutes ago
 Sabalenka into second successive US Open semi-fina ..

Sabalenka into second successive US Open semi-final

7 minutes ago
 Tuchel sacked by Chelsea's new owners after poor s ..

Tuchel sacked by Chelsea's new owners after poor start to season

7 minutes ago
 District administration make sincere efforts to pr ..

District administration make sincere efforts to provide relief to flood affectee ..

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan promoting culture of uncivilized langua ..

Imran Khan promoting culture of uncivilized language among youth: Dr Tariq

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.