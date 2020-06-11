(@FahadShabbir)

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The unexpected death of Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza plunges the country into uncertainty, opening up the possibility of power struggles in the upper echelons of government.

Evariste Ndayishimiye, elected last month to replace Nkurunziza, is on the frontline as the country navigates its latest challenge.

What does his death mean for the regime? - In power since 2005, Nkurunziza's ruling party bestowed upon him the titles of "visionary" and "supreme guide for patriotism", symbolising his key role in the regime.

His death stunned the nation and left many anxious over its future, the latest dramatic event in a country whose history is littered with presidential assassinations, coups, ethnic massacres and a long civil war that ended in 2006 and left some 300,000 dead.

But Nkurunziza did not wield power alone. The ruling party's innermost circle is made up of a group of powerful generals who like him emerged from the ethnic Hutu rebellion during the war.

"Some of them could perhaps take advantage of the vacuum to gain more power," said Carina Tertsakian of the Burundi Human Rights Initiative.

"There will be people who have lost their boss. Others will perhaps see an opportunity to advance their pawns," said Richard Moncrieff, an expert with the International Crisis Group (ICG).