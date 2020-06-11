UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burundi To Navigate Stormy Waters After President's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:40 AM

Burundi to navigate stormy waters after president's death

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The unexpected death of Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza plunges the country into uncertainty, opening up the possibility of power struggles in the upper echelons of government.

Evariste Ndayishimiye, elected last month to replace Nkurunziza, is on the frontline as the country navigates its latest challenge.

What does his death mean for the regime? - In power since 2005, Nkurunziza's ruling party bestowed upon him the titles of "visionary" and "supreme guide for patriotism", symbolising his key role in the regime.

His death stunned the nation and left many anxious over its future, the latest dramatic event in a country whose history is littered with presidential assassinations, coups, ethnic massacres and a long civil war that ended in 2006 and left some 300,000 dead.

But Nkurunziza did not wield power alone. The ruling party's innermost circle is made up of a group of powerful generals who like him emerged from the ethnic Hutu rebellion during the war.

"Some of them could perhaps take advantage of the vacuum to gain more power," said Carina Tertsakian of the Burundi Human Rights Initiative.

"There will be people who have lost their boss. Others will perhaps see an opportunity to advance their pawns," said Richard Moncrieff, an expert with the International Crisis Group (ICG).

Related Topics

Dead Guide Circle Pierre Burundi Event From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

8 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

9 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

9 hours ago

Netanyahu Discusses Trump's Peace Plan With German ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.