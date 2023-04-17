- Home
Bus Accident In Kenya Leaves 11 Dead
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM
Kenya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 11 people were dead and several others injured in a bus accident in Kenya, police said.
The bus, which was transporting mourners from a funeral in the southern Taita-Taveta county, lost direction due to brake failure and toppled down a slope.
