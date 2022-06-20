UrduPoint.com

Bus Attack Kills 13 In Northern Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Bus attack kills 13 in northern Syria

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Eleven soldiers and two civilians were killed in a bus attack in northern Syria on Monday, according to a Syrian military statement.

The bus was ambushed at 6:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) while en route from the northern province of Raqqa to the central province of Homs in an area called al-Jireh, said the statement.

A previous report said the dead were all soldiers.The military statement said three soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The statement called the attack an act of terrorism but did not name anyone responsible. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

However, the war monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Islamic State (IS) militants were behind the bus attack, adding that at least 15 soldiers were killed in the attack in the desert area of Raqqa.

It said that the death toll could likely rise due to the number of critically wounded people. Last week, the group said that five bodies of pro-government fighters were sent to hospital in the city of Palmyra after IS militants ambushed their car in the nearby desert region of Homs.

The IS has lost key areas in Syria but IS fighter cells have recently launched guerrilla warfare campaigns in the sprawling desert region of eastern Syria, resulting in frequent military and civilian casualties.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Syria Car All From

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

17 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

47 minutes ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNH ..

Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNHCR’s efforts in support of r ..

3 hours ago
 Vehicles that cause excessive pollution will be ba ..

Vehicles that cause excessive pollution will be banned from entering Islamabad s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.