Bus Crash In Croatia Kills 10, Injures 45
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:30 PM
ZAGREB, Croatia, 26 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) -:At least 10 people were killed and 45 others injured in Croatia as a bus swerved off a highway and crashed on early Monday, police said.
According to the police, the bus crashed near the town of Slavonski Brod on a regular route from Frankfurt, Germany, to Kosovo's capital Pristina.
Officials said the bus was carrying 67 passengers, including children, and two drivers. The injured, some in serious conditions, were taken to a hospital in Slavonski Brod.