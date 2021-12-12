UrduPoint.com

Bus Crash In Ecuador's Amazon Region Kills 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Bus crash in Ecuador's Amazon region kills 18

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A bus crash in Ecuador's Amazon region killed 18 people and left 25 injured, the ECU911 emergency service said Sunday.

ECU911, quoting national police officials, said the bus crashed and overturned after "losing its traffic lane." It did not elaborate.

The accident occurred late Saturday on a highway near the city of Sucua, in Morona Santiago province near the border with Peru.

The bus was traveling between the provincial capital of Macas and the city of Loja in the Andes, also near the Peruvian border.

ECU911 said the injured were taken to hospitals in Macas and Sucua. The dead were transported to the morgue in Sucua.

Traffic accidents are a leading cause of death in Ecuador.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Traffic Santiago Macas Loja Ecuador Peru Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

55 minutes ago
 ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy P ..

ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy Plant in Maldives

56 minutes ago
 WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to ac ..

WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to achieve healthcare objectives

56 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citize ..

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citizen Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhuri Day

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide ..

ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide fuel and lubricants to 3,000- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.