Bus crash kills 5, wounds 20 in Afghanistan

Afghanistan, Dec. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Five Afghans were killed and 20 others suffered injuries as a passenger bus collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction in western Herat province on Friday, provincial government spokesman Jilani Farhad said.

The deadly crash happened early Friday morning in Adraskan district, killing five including two women and injuring 20 others including three children and six women, Farah said.

Blaming reckless driving and congested road for the accident, the official said carelessness driving often causes road accidents in Herat and neighboring Kandahar and Farah provinces.

However, the spokesman did not say if the drivers of the ill-fated vehicles have escaped, been killed or arrested.