Bus Crash On Egypt Highway Kills 12 Near Suez

Sun 05th September 2021

Cairo, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Twelve people were killed on an Egyptian highway early Sunday when their bus overturned on their return from the popular Red Sea resort Sharm El-Sheikh, medical and security sources said.

Thirty-four other passengers were injured and transported to the port town of Suez for treatment, the medical source added.

No specific cause for the accident about 110 kilometres (70 miles) east of the capital Cairo was immediately given by authorities.

Deadly road accidents due to driver error and dilapidated infrastructure are common in Egypt. Some 7,000 people were killed last year in road accidents, according to official figures.

