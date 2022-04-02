UrduPoint.com

Buses Carrying Mariupol Residents Arrive In Zaporizhzhia

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Buses carrying Mariupol residents arrive in Zaporizhzhia

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :A column of buses carrying escaped residents of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol arrived in Zaporizhzhia to the northwest on Friday, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.

The buses carried people who had been able to flee Mariupol to Russian-occupied Berdiansk and from there were bussed to Zaporizhzhia, more than 200 kilometres (120 miles) northwest of the besieged city, the evacuees and officials said.

"I am just crying. I just saw my granddaughter," said Olga, who was waiting for family members at a registration centre for displaced people in the centre of Zaporizhzhia.

"Her mother's family are still in Mariupol and we don't know if they are alive," she added.

"There are no words for how happy I am to see she is safe.

" Mariupol has been under Russian siege for nearly a month, with residents trapped without food, water and heat and enduring heavy bombardment.

In a video address posted on Telegram earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed that the evacuation was proceeding successfully.

"Know and believe: we are with you," Vereshchuk said, addressing Mariupol residents. "Today, while we are recording this clip, buses are already on their way taking Mariupol residents -- 42 buses" to safety.

An AFP reporter in Zaporizhzhia counted about 30 of them.

"We know how much you want to be saved. Every day we will try and try to break through until you get a chance to leave the city, and most important, to live a peaceful life," Vereshchuk said in the video.

