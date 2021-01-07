Bush: Capitol 'insurrection' worthy of 'banana republic'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Former president George W. Bush on Wednesday denounced some of his fellow Republicans for fueling the "insurrection" at the US Capitol, likening the situation to a "banana republic.

""This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic -- not our democratic republic," Bush said in a statement on the "insurrection.""I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions and our law enforcement," Bush said in a barely veiled swipe at President Donald Trump and his supporters who charge without evidence that the November election was rigged.