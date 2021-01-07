UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bush: Capitol 'insurrection' Worthy Of 'banana Republic'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:01 AM

Bush: Capitol 'insurrection' worthy of 'banana republic'

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Former president George W. Bush on Wednesday denounced some of his fellow Republicans for fueling the "insurrection" at the US Capitol, likening the situation to a "banana republic.

""This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic -- not our democratic republic," Bush said in a statement on the "insurrection.""I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions and our law enforcement," Bush said in a barely veiled swipe at President Donald Trump and his supporters who charge without evidence that the November election was rigged.

Related Topics

Election George W. Bush Trump November

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

8 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

9 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

9 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

9 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

8 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.