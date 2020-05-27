UrduPoint.com
Bushfire-hit Australians Still In Tents As Virus Slows Recovery

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

Bushfire-hit Australians still in tents as virus slows recovery

Cobargo, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Victims of Australia's catastrophic bushfires are still living in tents, garages and makeshift shelters months after the blazes ended, with efforts to rebuild their lives hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside a small tin shed on Australia's southeast coast, a family of six takes refuge from the cold as the southern hemisphere winter begins to bite.

The structure -- chock-full of toys and beds -- has been home to 51-year-old Anita Lawrence and five of her children since February.

She had been in Tasmania when fires ripped through the area, torching materials ready to build a new home and new life for her family.

"Every single little thing disappeared," she told AFP near trees still blackened from the blazes.

Australia's unprecedented bushfire crisis that scorched an area larger than most nations and displaced thousands put a rare spotlight on climate change in a rich, developed country.

The disaster sparked charity telethons, government promises of a quick recovery and donations from across the world.

But six months on and just six hours drive from hyper-affluent Sydney, scores of people like Lawrence are still living in limbo.

"When you come back, and there's so much destruction, everything is difficult," she said.

Before the crisis Lawrence had got by working a few days a week at the local school, teaching the kids gardening.

During the months-long lockdown she survived on pension savings and struggled to homeschool her own children using a single computer connected to a mobile-phone hotspot.

Now schools are going back and some help has arrived, in the form of local man David Crooke and his crew who have put together an extension for their dwelling.

It is temporary, but Lawrence now has a bathroom, heating and a bedroom until she can find a way to build a permanent home.

"Just to see a young boy see running water even, and a shower for the first time, that's a big thing," said Crooke.

His small team -- hired by private donors -- has been building shelters for those who would otherwise be destitute for months.

"There's places that are completely wiped out -- our next job we go to, the ladies have a little tent in a shipping container right now," Crooke said.

He himself lost his home to the fires last year and spent the summer battling blazes.

Armed with four homemade water pumps, his team saved several homes as fires repeatedly hit the southern coast of New South Wales.

Since then he has been camping out in increasingly harsh conditions -- moving from property to property, and helping build shelters.

But with ageing equipment and a struggle to find materials, the physical and emotional toll was "flogging" the team, he said.

"None of my crew have got really anything, you know, we're week-to-week sort of guys, you rely on that paycheque big time."

