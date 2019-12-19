UrduPoint.com
Bushfire State Of Emergency Declared In Australia

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:30 AM

Bushfire state of emergency declared in Australia

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Authorities declared a seven-day state of emergency in Australia's New South Wales state Thursday as a record heat wave fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the region.

Some 100 fires have been burning for weeks in the state, with half of those uncontained, including a "mega-blaze" ringing Sydney, covering Australia's biggest city in a haze of toxic smoke.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state of emergency, the second declared in the state since an early bushfire season began in September, was due to "catastrophic weather conditions".

