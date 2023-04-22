UrduPoint.com

Business Software Maker SAP's Shares Soar On Higher Q1 Revenue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Business software maker SAP's shares soar on higher Q1 revenue

FRANKFURT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) --:business software maker SAP's shares soared on Friday, after it unveiled its financial results for the first quarter.

Its shares closed at 5.09 percent on the German Stock Exchange, topping the list of risers on Friday.

The company reported a year-on-year increase of 10 percent of total revenue, standing at 7.441 billion Euros (8.

185 billion U.S. Dollars).

"We have entered a powerful new phase in our strategic transformation, with topline and bottom-line results clearly demonstrating the tipping point we passed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our cloud momentum continues at a fast pace, which is contributing to our strong revenue and double-digit non-IFRS operating profit growth this quarter," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP.

