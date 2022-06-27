Businesses, residents in Tokyo metropolitan area urged to save energy as temperature soars

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 01:30 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday urged businesses and residents in the capital and surrounding areas to reduce their consumption of electricity, warning of possible power shortages as the mercury has skyrocketed.

According to local media reports, the move followed a meeting of local government officials on Monday morning during which an energy-saving plan was strategized.

Thereafter, the central government issued an advisory for "possible power shortages in Tokyo and surrounding areas in the afternoon amid the scorching heat," said public broadcaster NHK.

Businesses are being asked to cut down on their power usage by limiting the use of elevators, certain types of office equipment and the amount of space required to be cooled by air-conditioners.

In terms of air-conditioning, residents in the metropolitan region are being asked to set the temperature to 28 degrees Celsius, but have also been reminded to be cognizant of the risk of heatstroke and not refrain from using air-conditioners altogether.

The officials have called for residents to refrain from using other household electrical appliances that consume a lot of power and to turn off lights when not required.

The power shortage advisory, the first such advisory under the country's new alert system to avoid blackouts, was issued by the central government the previous day for Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s service area.

The area has been urged to reduce electricity usage between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday amid a potential spike in demand as temperatures in the capital and surrounding areas have hit 35 degrees Celsius and higher.

Also on Monday, Japan's weather agency announced that the rainy season in Tokyo and surrounding areas has ended.

This marks the shortest rainy season since data became available in 1951, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

