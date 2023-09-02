Open Menu

Businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed Dead: Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed dead: family

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed, a billionaire and the father of Dodi who was killed along with Princess Diana in 1997, has died aged 94 his family said in a statement Friday.

"Mrs Mohamed Al-Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023," his family said in a statement released by the football club he once owned, Fulham FC.

"He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family has asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

" Fayed will be remembered most for his outspoken and often foul-mouthed manner, his revenge on the Conservative party, his controversial purchase of the Harrods department store, and ownership of Fulham football club and the Ritz hotel in Paris.

With a business empire encompassing shipping, property, banking, oil, retail, and construction, Fayed was also a philanthropist, whose foundation helped children in the UK, Thailand, and Mongolia.

Fayed bought the Ritz in 1979 with his brother and the pair snapped up Harrods six years later after a long and bitter takeover battle.

Related Topics

Football Thailand Business Hotel Oil Died Paris United Kingdom Mongolia August Family

Recent Stories

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

9 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

9 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

9 hours ago
 AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

9 hours ago
 Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

10 hours ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

9 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

9 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

9 hours ago
 Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijack ..

Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijacked' buildings

9 hours ago
 Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Departme ..

Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) to abide by LHC verd ..

9 hours ago
 Balochistan govt reshuffle major administrative of ..

Balochistan govt reshuffle major administrative officers

9 hours ago
 Soldier embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrori ..

Soldier embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists attack in Tirah

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous