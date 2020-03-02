Buttigieg confirms exit from US presidential race

Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay US presidential candidate from a major party, on Sunday officially ended his campaign to be the Democratic nominee to take on Donald Trump in November's election.

"Our goal has always been to help unify Americans to defeat Donald Trump," he told supporters.

"We must recognize that at this point in the race the best way to keep faith with those goals... is to step aside and help bring our party and our country together. So tonight I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency."